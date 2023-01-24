Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Jiayin Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Jiayin Group stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.72 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 237.23% and a net margin of 29.85%.
Jiayin Group Company Profile
Jiayin Group, Inc engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
