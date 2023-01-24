Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Jiayin Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Jiayin Group stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.72 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 237.23% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiayin Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jiayin Group worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

