Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $17.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LCII. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.80.

LCI Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LCII stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.35.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

