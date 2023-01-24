Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €39.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TIM. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

Shares of TIM opened at €20.00 ($21.74) on Friday. ZEAL Network has a 1-year low of €16.00 ($17.39) and a 1-year high of €24.40 ($26.52). The company has a 50-day moving average of €20.00 and a 200 day moving average of €20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.