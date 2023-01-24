Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 532,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.71. 772,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.17. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on J. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

