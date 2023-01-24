Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

