iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,161. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.