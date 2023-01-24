iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,161. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
