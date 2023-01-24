iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.32. 2,686,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,416,572. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

