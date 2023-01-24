iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after buying an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $186.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.38 and a 200-day moving average of $180.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

