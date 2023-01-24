iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.77. The stock had a trading volume of 718,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,317. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

