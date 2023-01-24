iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 412,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $27,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.71. 3,983,351 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

