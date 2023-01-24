iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.10

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 334200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 338,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 114,140 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 109.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 191,701 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 83,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 219,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,908 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

