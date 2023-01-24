iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $41,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. 8,863,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,880,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

