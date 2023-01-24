iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Up 9.3% in December

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
GNMA traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.81. 125,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,442. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $49.22.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.
Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.