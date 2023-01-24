iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Up 9.3% in December

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GNMA traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.81. 125,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,442. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $49.22.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 218.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 425,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 246,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 123,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,334,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,989,000.

