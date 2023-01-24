iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Detalus Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2,971.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,815 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 12.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $21,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 464,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,224,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 521.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 116,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.89. 251,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,289. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

