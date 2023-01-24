iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,667,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,853,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 84,103 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 267,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 72,861 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEMV traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.54. 1,976,361 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.