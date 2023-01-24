iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is XML Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. XML Financial LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. 540,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,158. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37.

