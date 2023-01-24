Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 3,736 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.3% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. 9,811,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,644,955. The company has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

