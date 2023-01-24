Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 18,182 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,294 call options.
Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.94. 1,698,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,399. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $370.78 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.89.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
