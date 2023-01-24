Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 18,182 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,294 call options.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.94. 1,698,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,399. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $370.78 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

