Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Stock Holdings Increased by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EELV. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $18,016,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 194.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,120,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,064,000 after acquiring an additional 739,843 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,873,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 529.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 520,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 89.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 519,991 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

EELV remained flat at $24.10 on Tuesday. 148,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,612. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

