Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRN – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 37,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 51,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Invesco Frontier Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

About Invesco Frontier Markets ETF

Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/BNY Mellon Frontier Markets ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called Bank of New York Mellon New Frontier DR Index (the Frontier Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that consists of the Index or in the stocks underlying such ADRs and GDRs.

