Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 187,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 118,749 shares.The stock last traded at $88.97 and had previously closed at $89.15.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

