Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 187,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 118,749 shares.The stock last traded at $88.97 and had previously closed at $89.15.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
