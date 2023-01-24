Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,500 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Intrusion Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Intrusion stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,394. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 2,107.15% and a negative net margin of 192.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO T Joe Head sold 11,358 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $33,846.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,052,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrusion by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186,350 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intrusion by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 568,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 112,581 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intrusion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

