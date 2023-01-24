International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Raised to GBX 220 at Liberum Capital

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 145 ($1.80) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.23) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.86) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 173.91 ($2.15).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:IAG traded up GBX 3.94 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 166.32 ($2.06). 17,456,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,417,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 180.10 ($2.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.22.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

