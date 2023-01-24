International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered International Business Machines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.49. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.