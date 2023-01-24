Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,486 shares in the company, valued at $25,992,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 21st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $254,000.00.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98.
  • On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $250,375.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DAWN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,825. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

