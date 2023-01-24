Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,486 shares in the company, valued at $25,992,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $254,000.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $250,375.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DAWN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,825. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.