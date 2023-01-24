Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) SVP Sells 11,286 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,732. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.79 million. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CLNE shares. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

