Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $14,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $15,420.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $15,140.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $14,780.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $13,760.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $12,280.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $11,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $10,860.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $11,140.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $9,640.00.

Shares of BLZE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,813. The firm has a market cap of $251.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.20. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLZE shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Backblaze during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

