Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INFY. Cowen reduced their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Investec raised Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $19.05 on Friday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.