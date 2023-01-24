Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 371,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,919,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Infinera Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.57 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 98,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

