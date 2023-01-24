Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 121 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $500.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.05 and a 200-day moving average of $426.47. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $501.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

