Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

