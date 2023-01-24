Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,282 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 137,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 91,618 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 132,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 47,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 402,065 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.2 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.