Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Trading Up 0.8%

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,069.84 ($25.63) and last traded at GBX 2,068 ($25.60). Approximately 1,496,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,920,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,052 ($25.41).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IMB shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.95) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.86) to GBX 2,350 ($29.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.48) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.09) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.86) to GBX 2,325 ($28.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,294.17 ($28.40).

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,080.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,985.98. The firm has a market cap of £19.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,253.33.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

Imperial Brands Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a GBX 49.31 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.55%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

