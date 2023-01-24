Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $4,275,307.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $4,275,307.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura G. Eichorn sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $111,383.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,990.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,333 shares of company stock worth $6,943,422 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Imago BioSciences by 305.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Imago BioSciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.82.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

