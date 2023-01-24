IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on IGIFF. TD Securities downgraded IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
Shares of IGIFF stock remained flat at $30.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $39.93.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.