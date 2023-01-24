IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IGIFF. TD Securities downgraded IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGIFF stock remained flat at $30.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $39.93.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.