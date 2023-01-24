IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0488

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. IDEX has a market cap of $32.90 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00410891 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,604.93 or 0.28841539 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00590155 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

