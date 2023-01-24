Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 55000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.

