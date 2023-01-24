IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 997,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE:IDA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 150,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,849. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

