ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.7% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $2,866,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,354. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $197.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

