ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 4.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Linde by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $327.10. 334,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,678. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

