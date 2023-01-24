ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 449 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. 298,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.