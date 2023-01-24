ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 135 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.24. The company had a trading volume of 151,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,467. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

