ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 0.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 33.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113,631 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 99.9% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 36.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 475,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,946. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

