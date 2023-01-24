ICON Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. ICON has a total market cap of $219.90 million and $338.67 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 945,301,764 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 945,251,491.267905 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.27392941 USD and is up 37.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $253,058,367.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

