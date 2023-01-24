Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

NYSE HUM traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $515.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.29. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.34 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

