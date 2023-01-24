Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,470,000 after acquiring an additional 149,420 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $421,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,305,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $491.26. 19,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.29. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.34 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

