Hooked Protocol (HOOK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $237.53 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00011773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $134.80 million and approximately $237.53 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 59.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.08 or 0.00411402 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,603.83 or 0.28877366 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00590943 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 3.06995472 USD and is up 11.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $319,318,275.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

