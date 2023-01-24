Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Short Interest Update

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at $896,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,807 shares of company stock worth $3,670,979 over the last ninety days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.3 %

HOMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HOMB traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $22.36. 901,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

