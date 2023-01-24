holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $32.62 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. holoride has a market cap of $32.62 million and approximately $178,965.22 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.78 or 0.07050137 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00078454 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00056603 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025040 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06995001 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $183,061.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

