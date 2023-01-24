HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $26.92

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $29.75. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 124,097 shares traded.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 34.53%. Equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $80,811.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,761.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 14,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $320,929.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,739,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,204,824.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $80,811.08. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,761.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 90,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,775 in the last ninety days. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 190,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

